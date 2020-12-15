21:42
State Registration Service presents sample of new biometric passport

The State Registration Service (SRS) of Kyrgyzstan has received sample of a new biometric passport. Press service of the State Registration Service reported.

According to it, work has begun on testing the quality of forms, security elements and design. On May 29, 2020, the SRS and the winning company Mühlbauer ID Services GmbH (Germany) signed a contract for the supply of e-passport forms.

«The main advantage of the new e-passports is the use of more than 30 modern security elements, presence of an electronic chip on the passport cover, modern materials and laser technology for applying personal information. Introduction of new passports is scheduled for the first half of 2021,» the SRS said.

Pages of the passport intended for visas of a foreign state, stamps of a border checkpoint on crossing the state border, notes of a diplomatic mission or consular office of Kyrgyzstan on registration, contain unique images of symbols of the country’s regions.

They contain images of the Kyrgyz National Historical Museum on Ala-Too square in Bishkek, the Manas monument, the museum-complex located on Sulaiman-Too mountain in Osh, Aigul flower, Toktogul hydropower plants cascade, Tash-Rabat architectural complex, kumbez- monument to Manas, Burana tower, Issyk-Kul lake and the majestic Tenir-Too mountains. There are also images of animals included in the Endangered Species List and living on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

There is a small image of the administrative-territorial map of Kyrgyzstan on the inner side of the back cover of the passport.
