UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage

UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan Christine Jaulmes called on journalists to be more correct and careful when covering topics related to violence against children. Her official address to the media says.

She thanked everyone who covered the trial of the case on rape of a 13-year-old girl, during which two of the accused were acquitted and the third was convicted under a milder article, and stressed the importance of awareness-raising about the urgent need in Kyrgyzstan to create a safe environment for every girl and every woman.

Not only the authorities have to play an important role in protecting children from violence, with a focus on sexual abuse and exploitation, but the media are key players in this process.

Rape of 13-year-old girl: UN calls on Kyrgyzstan to end impunity
Christine Jaulmes expressed concern that in order to cover the news, many media outlets in Kyrgyzstan disclosed private information related to the girl, subjecting her and her family to additional pressure and harm. She urged the media to cover this story correctly, taking into account the guiding principle: the best interests of the child.

Think, act, and cover as if it were your own child. In this situation and in others, respect the children’s right to healing and recovery.
