Three guys detained in Toktogul for raping 14-year-old girl for six months

Three residents of Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region have been detained on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

A local resident, 41, contacted the Toktogul district police department on November 20. The man stated that his daughter, 14, had been subjected to violent acts by three young guys for several months—from June to November 2025.

The statement was registered under Article 154 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A criminal case has been opened, and forensic examinations have been ordered.

Police reported that three suspects were detained: 27-year-old E.K. and 19-year-old S.K. and 15-year-old B.Zh. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative actions are ongoing.