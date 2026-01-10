Two young men suspected of raping 15-year-old girl in Issyk-Kul region

Two young men are suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the regional police reported.

According to it, a resident of Karakol, 51, filed a complaint with law enforcement agency on January 4.

«The woman reported that on January 2 her minor daughter, 15, left the house and did not return. The girl was found and handed over to officers from the Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate of the Internal Affairs Department of Karakol city. She reported that she was raped on January 7 in an unknown house in the village of Ak-Suu. The incident has been registered, and a forensic examination has been ordered. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Sexual acts against a person under 16,» the statement reads.

As a result of investigative measures, Ak-Suu residents O. U. and B. K. (20) were detained as suspects. According to preliminary reports, the suspects have admitted their guilt. They have been placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.