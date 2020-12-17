Rape of 13-year-old girl: UN calls on Kyrgyzstan to end impunity

Kyrgyzstan must end impunity for cases of gender-based violence, especially violence against children. Joint statement by UNICEF, UN Women and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) says.

The organizations urge Kyrgyzstani institutions to uphold their obligations to protect victims of gender-based violence, especially children, and investigate, bring all perpetrators of violence against children to justice, in line with its international human rights obligations under the Convention of the Rights of the Child and other international conventions.

«In light of the recent information on the acquitting of two men and changed article to a lighter one for the third perpetrator of the reported rape of a 13-year-old schoolgirl for six months, as well as filming her and frightening her that they would show the recording to classmates, UNICEF, UN Women, and OHCHR condemn all forms of gender-based violence and call for the law to be fully enforced, ensuring due process and holding perpetrators of gender-based violence to account in accordance with international human rights standards,» the statement says.

The international organizations stress that the authorities must bring justice and rehabilitate victims of gender-based violence.

«Prosecuting and sentencing any offender as per the provision of the criminal law, with sentences commensurate to the gravity of the crime and in line with international human rights standards would send a strong message that there will be no impunity for those who abuse women and girls,» the statement says.

Earlier, the Ton District Court acquitted two men accused of rape of a 13-year-old girl. The charge of the third defendant was changed from the Article «Rape» to «Actions of a sexual nature with a person under sixteen.» He was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. The girl was raped by three different men. The parents found out about the incident when it turned out that the girl was pregnant.