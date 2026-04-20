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Teacher in Tokmok suspected of raping 13-year-old schoolgirl

A teacher in Tokmok is suspected of raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region confirmed this information.

According to the department, on April 10, police received a report that physics teacher A.A., 21, raped a schoolgirl, 13, at a secondary school in Tokmok.

The information has been registered, and a criminal case has been opened under Article 154 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (rape). The suspect has been detained for two months.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs emphasized that since the incident involves a minor, details cannot be disclosed.
link: https://24.kg/english/371086/
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