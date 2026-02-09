14:42
Elderly man suspected of raping his underage granddaughter in Arstanbap

In the village of Arstanbap, Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region, a criminal investigation is underway into the sexual assault of a minor. According to preliminary information, the girl’s grandfather is suspected of the crime.

The minor reportedly became pregnant as a result of the incident.

According to local residents, fellow villagers are pressuring the suspect’s daughter-in-law, demanding that she withdraw her complaint and drop the criminal prosecution. The family is in a grave psychological state and does not know where to turn for help. Some of the family members refuse to believe what happened.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed to 24.kg news agency that the suspect confessed. By court order, he was placed in pretrial detention for two months. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/361183/
views: 65
