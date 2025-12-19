Police officer suspected of raping schoolgirl detained in Bishkek

A police officer suspected of raping a minor has been detained in Bishkek. Sources in law enforcement agencies reported on December 19.

According to preliminary reports, the schoolgirl contacted the juvenile affairs inspectorate of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district and reported abuse by a district police officer. Based on the officer’s report, a criminal case was opened, after which the suspect was detained by officers of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court reported that on December 12, A.u.A. was placed in pretrial detention center No. 1 until February 11, 2026. He has been charged under Article 154, Parts 1 and 3, Clause 2 of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code (Rape of a minor).

The investigation is ongoing.