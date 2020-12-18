Stepfather raped 15-year-old stepdaughter for two years in Tokmak city

Stepfather had been raping his stepdaughter for two years in Tokmak city. Lawyer Sherdor Abdykaparov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, after the incident with a six-year-old Ramazan, who was beaten by his stepfather, the grandmother of a 15-year-old girl turned to him.

«According to her, the child had been abused by his stepfather for two years. The girl’s mother knew about this and was silent, covering her husband. The victim recently told everything to her aunt and grandmother. They called the police, the fact was registered on December 5. But the case is not progressing. The child was placed in a psychiatric hospital. The man threatens to kill the girl, if she does not remain silent,» the lawyer said.

Another similar case occurred earlier in Issyk- Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ton District Court acquitted two men accused of rape of a 13-year-old girl. The charge of the third defendant was changed from the Article «Rape» to «Actions of a sexual nature with a person under sixteen.» He was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. The girl was raped by three different men. The parents found out about the incident when it turned out that the girl was pregnant.