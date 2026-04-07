Court in Bishkek sentences defendants in child trafficking and abuse case

A court in Bishkek handed down a verdict in a criminal case on child trafficking and abusive acts against minors. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the SCNS, in September 2024, as part of the investigation, a citizen of Kazakhstan identified as A.A. and a citizen of Kyrgyzstan identified as S.S. were detained for organizing a sustained channel for the illegal transfer of children outside the country.

The investigation established that A.A. acted in collusion with an Israeli citizen identified as A.B. In exchange for money and other benefits, they acquired three minor children from S.S.

The children were subjected to sexual abuse, accompanied by their photographing and subsequent transfer of the materials to third parties abroad via messaging apps.

In addition, the group arranged guardianship over two more minor children of a Kyrgyzstani identified as D.K., who were subjected to similar abuse.

The case materials were sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Following the trial, on March 12, 2026, the court found the defendants guilty.

The citizen of Kazakhstan was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while the Kyrgyzstani was sentenced to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SCNS noted that efforts to protect the rights of minors are ongoing and emphasized the inevitability of punishment for such crimes.