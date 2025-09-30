15:42
Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained

A girl was raped and murdered in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan and the suspect has been detained. The Internal Affairs Department of the region confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

It was previously reported that A.M., 17, went missing on September 27.

According to the press service, on September 29, 2025, during an investigative operation, it was established that the missing minor had been raped and then murdered. Her body was found near the village of Zhel-Aryk in Kemin district.

The suspect — a resident of Bishkek, 41, has been detained.

The suspect has been charged under several counts of Part 2 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On September 30, he was placed in the temporary detention facility of Jeti-Oguz District Police Department. The relevant forensic examinations have been scheduled.
