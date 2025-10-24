444 children suffer from various forms of violence in Kyrgyzstan for 9 months

Efforts to identify children and families in difficult life situations continue in Kyrgyzstan. According to the press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, 444 children suffered from various forms of violence in the first nine months of 2025. The ministry emphasized that all of them have already received the necessary social and psychological assistance.

At least 4,843 children in difficult circumstances have also been identified. Individual child protection plans have been developed for 2,514 of these children, and 2,488 children have been removed from hardship.

Furthermore, 1,277 families in need of support have been identified, 947 of which were able to overcome the crisis thanks to social assistance, help with documents, or placement in education.

The ministry places special emphasis on the prevention of child abuse.