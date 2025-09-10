20:06
Man detained in Naryn for sexual acts against minor

The Naryn police detained a 30-year-old local resident S.Kh., suspected of committing sexual acts against a minor. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn reported.

The incident occurred on August 28. The suspect met the girl online and committed sexual acts on the same day.

On September 8, a criminal case was opened on the fact of the crime under Article 157 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Sexual acts with a person under the age of sixteen.» The court ruled to take the suspect into custody until November 4.
