Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Cup in Moscow

Twenty athletes from the national sambo team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the World Cup in Moscow. The Sambo Federation of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Competitions will be held from December 18 to December 19 at the Luzhniki Small Sports Arena in three disciplines: men’s, women’s and combat sambo. During two days of the competitions, athletes will compete for 27 sets of medals.

Due to the epidemiological situation, the competition will be held without spectators. However, everyone will be able to watch the fights live on the website and pages of the International Sambo Federation on social media.

Participation of about 300 athletes and representatives of national federations on the delegations from 15 countries of the world: Belarus, Venezuela, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Colombia, China, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Uzbekistan and France is planned.