16:28
USD 83.35
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.14
English

Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Cup in Moscow

Twenty athletes from the national sambo team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the World Cup in Moscow. The Sambo Federation of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Competitions will be held from December 18 to December 19 at the Luzhniki Small Sports Arena in three disciplines: men’s, women’s and combat sambo. During two days of the competitions, athletes will compete for 27 sets of medals.

Due to the epidemiological situation, the competition will be held without spectators. However, everyone will be able to watch the fights live on the website and pages of the International Sambo Federation on social media.

Participation of about 300 athletes and representatives of national federations on the delegations from 15 countries of the world: Belarus, Venezuela, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Colombia, China, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Uzbekistan and France is planned.
link: https://24.kg/english/177033/
views: 129
Print
Related
Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 4 more medals at World Championship
Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win two medals at World Championship
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
Kyrgyzstani Zhanybek Amatov - six-time winner of World Sambo Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at World Sambo Championship
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at World Championship
Kyrgyzstan wins two medals at World Sambo Championship
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Sambo Championship
Kyrgyzstan wins 33 medals at Asian Sambo Championship
Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at Asian Championship
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
17 December, Thursday
15:44
Depreciation continues: Exchange rate of dollar close to 80 soms Depreciation continues: Exchange rate of dollar close t...
15:29
Social Fund proposes to increase retirement age for some categories of people
15:22
Father Frost to bring gift from the Kremlin to Kyrgyz schoolboy
15:09
Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Cup in Moscow
14:54
Parliament members collects signatures for resignation of Deputy Speaker