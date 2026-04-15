Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Sambo World Cup in Yerevan

The Sambo World Cup was held in Yerevan, the International Sambo Federation reported.

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals:

Silver—Bayel Zhakshylykov (up to 79 kg);

Bronze—Bekten Erkebai uulu (up to 88 kg), Bekbolsun Kerimbekov (up to 98 kg), Talasbek Nuraliev (over 98 kg), Aziza Turanova (up to 54 kg), and Akak Uson kyzy (up to 54 kg).

The tournament brought together top athletes from various countries in sport and combat sambo, as well as sambo for the blind. The competition was the first ranking tournament of the year.