Cabinet Chairman attends opening of World Sambo Championships in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev attended the opening ceremony of the World Sambo Championships in Bishkek. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

In his speech, he noted that it is a great honor for Kyrgyzstan to host this large-scale international sporting event.

«Today, 659 athletes from 73 countries—representatives of different continents, cultures, and traditions—have gathered in Bishkek. This is clear proof that sport unites people, erases borders, and embodies the core ideals of humanity—peace, friendship, and mutual respect. This championship is of particular significance—it is dedicated to the 60th anniversary of sambo in Kyrgyzstan! The history of this sport in our country began in 1965, when Sergei Zhuldybin laid its foundations. Since then, sambo has become an integral part of Kyrgyzstan’s sports culture,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed confidence that the current championship will be held at a high level, will provide unforgettable emotions, and will become an important milestone in the history of world sambo.
