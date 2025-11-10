World Sambo Championships: Team of Kyrgyzstan takes third place

The team of Kyrgyzstan took third place in the team ranking at the World Sambo Championships. The website of the International Sambo Federation says.

Kyrgyz athletes won two gold and two bronze medals, as well as one silver. Russian sambo wrestlers, competing in neutral status, took first place, while Kazakhstan took second place.

Daniel Asekov and Bekbolot Toktogonov became world champions, Elkhan Orozaliev won silver, and Uson kyzy Akak and Meerimai Nuradilova won bronze medals.

«Holding the World Championships in Bishkek once again clearly demonstrated the global growth and universality of our sport. We see how traditional sambo schools are strengthening and how new countries are making a name for themselves. The development of paralympic sambo is a source of particular pride: the successful performance of blind athletes from Iran, Mongolia, and Moldova, who became world champions, proves that sambo is truly accessible to everyone without exception,» Vasily Shestakov, President of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS), said at the closing ceremony.

The World Sambo Championships were held in Bishkek on November 7-9 in three disciplines: sport sambo, combat sambo, and sambo for the visually impaired (SVI-1).