World Sambo Championships: Kyrgyzstanis win gold and bronze on day one

The World Sambo Championships have kicked off in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstanis won two medals on the very first day of competitions. The website of the International Sambo Federation says.

According to the website, Bekbolot Toktogonov (sport sambo) won a gold medal in the 98-kilogram weight class. He defeated Asror Khamidov from Uzbekistan.

Uson kyzy Akak (combat sambo) won bronze in the 54-kilogram weight class among women.

The competitions will be held from November 7 to November 9. A total of 31 sets of medals will be contested among men and women in sport and combat sambo.