Nurlan Alamanov wins gold at World Masters Sambo Championships

Kyrgyzstani Nurlan Alamanov won a gold medal at the World Masters Sambo Championships. The website of the International Sambo Federation says.

The athlete became the best in the 64-kilogram weight category in the fourth age group. In the final, he defeated Sergey Volkov (FIAS 1).

On the first day of the World Masters Sambo Championships, Kyrgyzstani Maksatbek Murzabekov won a bronze medal.

The World Masters Sambo Championships are being held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. Athletes over 35 compete for medals in seven age categories and various weight classes.