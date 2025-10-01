III CIS Games: Kyrgyz sambo wrestlers win four medals

Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won four medals at the III CIS Games. The organizing committee’s website says.

The sambo competitions concluded at the Olympic Sports Complex in Goygol, Azerbaijan.

Four representatives of Kyrgyzstan took podium places:

Ilyas Abzhaliev (71 kilograms) — silver medal;

Maral Baibosunov (79 kilograms) — silver medal;

Eldar Askarbekov (53 kilograms) — bronze medal;

Ilya Sukhinin (98+) — bronze medal.

The III CIS Games are being held in seven cities of Azerbaijan and will conclude on October 8. The program includes competitions in 21 sports, with a total of 505 sets of medals to be awarded.

Kyrgyzstan is represented by 126 athletes.