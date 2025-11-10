11:51
World Sambo Championships: Kyrgyzstani Daniel Asekov wins gold

Kyrgyzstani Daniel Asekov won a gold medal at the World Sambo Championships in Bishkek. The website of the International Sambo Federation says.

According to the website, the athlete defeated Khakberdi Zhumaev from Turkmenistan in the 58-kilogram (combat sambo) final.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Elkhan Orozaliev, lost to Vladislav Rudnev from Ukraine in the 79-kilogram (combat sambo) final and won silver.

Earlier, Bekbolot Toktogonov won gold, while Uson kyzy Akak and Meerimai Nuradilova won bronze medals.

The World Sambo Championships took place in Bishkek on November 7-9. The competitions featured three disciplines: sport sambo, combat sambo, and sambo for the visually impaired (SVI-1 class). Athletes competed for 31 sets of medals.
