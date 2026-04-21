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International Sambo Tournament held in Bishkek

The International Sambo Tournament was held in Bishkek at the Dynamo Sports Complex from April 18 to April 19. The tournament was dedicated to the memory of Nikolai Mikhailov, USSR Master of Sports in Sambo and Judo, Honored Coach of the Kyrgyz Republic, and international extra-class referee. The Sambo Federation reported.

Friends and associates of Nikolai Mikhailov participated in the opening ceremony: Honorary President of the Sambo Federation Nurlan Tokonoev, Honored Sambo Coach Khabibulla Anarkulov, and others.

More than 100 young athletes from various regions of the country, as well as teams from neighboring countries, took part in the competition. The winners and runners-up were awarded medals, diplomas, and trophies.
link: https://24.kg/english/371214/
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