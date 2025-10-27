Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Masters Sambo Championships

On the first day of the World Masters Sambo Championships, Kyrgyzstani Maksatbek Murzabekov won a bronze medal. The website of the International Sambo Federation reported.

The Kyrgyzstani competed in the 64-kilogram weight category of the fifth age group.

The World Masters Sambo Championships kicked off in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. Athletes aged 35 and over compete for medals in seven age categories and various weight classes. The winners in three age groups were determined on the first day of the tournament.