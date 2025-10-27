17:30
Islam Bayalinov wins gold at World Masters Sambo Championships

Kyrgyzstani Islam Bayalinov became a champion at the World Masters Sambo Championships in the M1 age group. The website of the International Sambo Federation reported.

The athlete became the best in the 79-kilogram weight category in the fourth age group.

Nurlan Alamanov won gold at the World Masters Sambo Championships. On the first day of the championships, Kyrgyzstani Maksatbek Murzabekov won a bronze medal.

The World Masterss Sambo Championships were held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. Athletes over 35 competed for medals in seven age categories and various weight classes.
link: https://24.kg/english/348693/
views: 155
