Wanted person gets passport of citizen of Kyrgyzstan

Financial Police for Kara-Suu, Alai and Chon-Alai districts of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan revealed fact of illegal issue of a passport to a foreign citizen who is on the interstate wanted list.

It was found out that in 2018, a citizen of Uzbekistan Nematjon Khomidov was issued a passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic with a residence permit in Kara-Suu town. However, it became known that at the time of receiving the identity card, Khomidov lived abroad and had not entered the republic for seven years.

Nematjon Khomidov is on the interstate wanted list. He was convicted in Uzbekistan under the Article «Encroachment on the constitutional system of the Republic of Uzbekistan.»

The fact was registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 330 (illegal issue of a passport) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.