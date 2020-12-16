16:04
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Wanted person gets passport of citizen of Kyrgyzstan

Financial Police for Kara-Suu, Alai and Chon-Alai districts of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan revealed fact of illegal issue of a passport to a foreign citizen who is on the interstate wanted list.

It was found out that in 2018, a citizen of Uzbekistan Nematjon Khomidov was issued a passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic with a residence permit in Kara-Suu town. However, it became known that at the time of receiving the identity card, Khomidov lived abroad and had not entered the republic for seven years.

Nematjon Khomidov is on the interstate wanted list. He was convicted in Uzbekistan under the Article «Encroachment on the constitutional system of the Republic of Uzbekistan.»

The fact was registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 330 (illegal issue of a passport) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/176909/
views: 55
Print
Related
Convict escaped from penal settlement in Kyrgyzstan arrested in Moscow
Uzbekistani wanted for murder arrested in Kadamdzhai
Wanted citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Chelyabinsk Oblast
Askarbek Shadiev wades through river to cross border, leaves for USA
Wanted in Kyrgyzstan swindler detained in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in St. Petersburg
Ex-chairman of Military Court put on the wanted list in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
15:58
Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible power outages Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible...
15:48
Wanted person gets passport of citizen of Kyrgyzstan
15:35
Head of Defense Department of Government’s Office detained
15:13
Brand name for Kyrgyz walnut developed in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
Pretrial restrictions changed for Kursan Asanov