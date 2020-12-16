16:04
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Head of Defense Department of Government’s Office detained

Interdepartmental Operational Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained the head of the Department of Defense, Law, Order and Emergency Situations in the rank of the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the Government of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Araev. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Araev was detained in the framework of a criminal case on conclusion of a contract on the purchase and sale of radio frequencies and renewal of a license for their use. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

Recall, the Interdepartmental Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and SCNS is investigating a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, was detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center within the case. According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing renewed license of the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/176906/
views: 72
Print
Related
Detained with drugs ex-employee of SCNS to be placed in detention center
Employee of Ninth Service of SCNS detained in Bishkek
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Former Chairman of Financial Police placed in SCNS detention facility
Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov detained in Bishkek
Ex-deputy chairman of SCNS Duishenbek Chotkaraev detained in Bishkek
Presidential Envoy to Parliament arrested for two months
Presidential Envoy to Parliament Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev detained
Former director of Opera and Ballet Theater Bolotbek Osmonov detained
Head of tax office in Leninsky district detained for illegal issue of licenses
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
15:58
Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible power outages Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible...
15:48
Wanted person gets passport of citizen of Kyrgyzstan
15:35
Head of Defense Department of Government’s Office detained
15:13
Brand name for Kyrgyz walnut developed in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
Pretrial restrictions changed for Kursan Asanov