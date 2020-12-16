Head of Defense Department of Government’s Office detained

Interdepartmental Operational Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained the head of the Department of Defense, Law, Order and Emergency Situations in the rank of the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the Government of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Araev. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Araev was detained in the framework of a criminal case on conclusion of a contract on the purchase and sale of radio frequencies and renewal of a license for their use. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

Recall, the Interdepartmental Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and SCNS is investigating a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, was detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center within the case. According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing renewed license of the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state.