14:30
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Woman with counterfeit dollars detained in Bishkek

Woman with a large amount of counterfeit dollars was detained in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

A large amount of counterfeit currency was confiscated from the 51-year-old woman.

«It was found out that the seized counterfeit banknotes are of high quality and were made in one of the countries of the Middle East for distribution,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 255 «Counterfeiting of money and securities on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center of SCNS. Investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/176886/
views: 82
Print
Related
Between elections and pandemic. Why is dollar appreciating?
EAEU plans to fight counterfeit on the Internet
Customs officers, Financial Police reveal counterfeit goods for 4.7 mln rubles
National Bank tells about situation on currency market of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani attempts to sell counterfeit $ 15,000
Increased demand for U.S. dollars registered in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to destroy low-quality and counterfeit products
Counterfeit $ 30,000 confiscated from members of religious organization
Fake euro banknotes uttered at exchange office in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani arrested for counterfeiting dollars in Uzbekistan
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
14:29
Talant Mamytov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day Talant Mamytov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on...
14:22
Detained with drugs ex-employee of SCNS to be placed in detention center
14:06
Woman with counterfeit dollars detained in Bishkek
14:00
Body of homeless man found in Bishkek
13:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 73.4 million people globally