Woman with counterfeit dollars detained in Bishkek

Woman with a large amount of counterfeit dollars was detained in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

A large amount of counterfeit currency was confiscated from the 51-year-old woman.

«It was found out that the seized counterfeit banknotes are of high quality and were made in one of the countries of the Middle East for distribution,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 255 «Counterfeiting of money and securities on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center of SCNS. Investigation is underway.