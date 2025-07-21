Counterfeit “Cola” and “Pepsi” bottled in underground workshop in Aksy

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discovered an underground workshop for the production of soft drinks, operating under the guise of well-known brands, in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. Local residents reported.

According to them, the workshop operated without any sanitary and permitting documents. The drinks were bottled in unsanitary conditions. However, visually, the products were practically indistinguishable from the original — fake excise stamps were pasted on the bottles, and the packaging repeated the corporate style of well-known brands.

During the inspection, hundreds of liters of finished products, as well as equipment for bottling and packaging, were seized. A report was drawn up, the workshop was sealed, and examinations were ordered.

The organizers and channels for distributing counterfeits are being identified.