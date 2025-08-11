16:05
Counterfeit beverage production facility discovered in Kara-Suu district

A counterfeit beverage production workshop was found in the village of Otuz-Adyr in Kara-Suu district, Osh region. The head of district state administration, Kanat Tabaldiev, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, local authorities received information about the illegal workshop and initiated an investigation.

«We reported the fact to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and other relevant agencies. The inspection revealed that the facility did not comply with basic sanitary and hygiene standards. Moreover, dyes and chemical substances were used in production,» the district head noted.

Samples of products and raw materials were seized on-site for laboratory testing. The local aiyl okmotu fined those responsible 180,000 soms for illegal activity, and sanitary services also imposed administrative penalties.

Relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the case.
