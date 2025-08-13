21:26
Suspect detained in Naryn for producing counterfeit banknotes

Police in Naryn have detained a man suspected of using counterfeit banknotes. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to the department, on August 11 at around 11.55 a.m., an unidentified man aged 25–30 entered a shop in the city holding an infant. He purchased goods for 175 soms, paying with a counterfeit 1,000 soms banknote, and received 825 soms in change.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, a resident of Kara-Suu district, Osh region, had rented a Subaru Legacy in early August, placing an Epson printer inside and using it to produce counterfeit money. He allegedly used the fake banknotes in various regions of the country, including Jalal-Abad, Balykchy, Sokuluk, and Naryn.

During the arrest, police found an Epson printer and 28 counterfeit 1,000 som banknotes in the suspect’s car. The vehicle was impounded.

A criminal case has been opened, and the man has been placed in the detention facility of the Internal Affairs Department of At-Bashy district.
