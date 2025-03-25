Commercial banks to be allowed to charge fee for exchange of old-design dollars

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic amended the decree concerning the export and exchange of worn-out U.S. dollars by commercial banks. The central bank of the country says.

According to the new resolution, the temporary permission for the export of such bills has been extended until September 1, 2025. The previously set deadline expired on April 1, 2025.

As the resolution says, the extension of the deadline for the export of worn-out dollars will allow commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan to continue working on optimizing the currency structure and getting rid of worn-out banknotes.

An important innovation, which is indirectly related to the export of worn-out dollars, is the permission for commercial banks, exchange offices and other authorized organizations to set fees for exchange transactions with old-design U.S. dollars. This refers to the so-called «white» dollars — banknotes issued before 2006, which, despite their age, remain legal tender.

According to the amendments to the regulation «On the procedure for conducting exchange transactions with foreign currency in cash in the Kyrgyz Republic», from May 1, 2025, financial institutions will be able to charge a fee for accepting and exchanging old-design dollars. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic emphasizes that the amount of the fee must be justified and take into account the costs associated with exporting these banknotes outside the country.