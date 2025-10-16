National Bank extends permission to export US dollars until April 2026

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has extended permission for the export of U.S. dollar banknotes until April 2026. The decision was made by the bank’s Board.

The amendment concerns the regulation on the temporary authorization for commercial banks to export fit foreign currency cash. Under the updated resolution, the validity period of the permit has been extended until April 1, 2026.

The National Bank stated that this decision aims to ensure stability in the domestic foreign exchange market and the uninterrupted supply of cash foreign currency to banks.

The resolution takes effect upon its official publication and has been distributed to commercial banks, microfinance institutions, exchange offices, and government bodies for their information.

Commercial banks are required to: