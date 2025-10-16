11:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.72
RUB 1.10
English

National Bank extends permission to export US dollars until April 2026

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has extended permission for the export of U.S. dollar banknotes until April 2026. The decision was made by the bank’s Board.

The amendment concerns the regulation on the temporary authorization for commercial banks to export fit foreign currency cash. Under the updated resolution, the validity period of the permit has been extended until April 1, 2026.

The National Bank stated that this decision aims to ensure stability in the domestic foreign exchange market and the uninterrupted supply of cash foreign currency to banks.

The resolution takes effect upon its official publication and has been distributed to commercial banks, microfinance institutions, exchange offices, and government bodies for their information.

Commercial banks are required to:

  • Strictly comply with national laws on combating the financing of criminal activities and money laundering to minimize risks related to international sanctions;
  • Submit reports to the National Bank within two working days after each currency export operation.
link: https://24.kg/english/347368/
views: 146
Print
Related
Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’s signature
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts 5th intervention
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan introduces new BIR market rate
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first currency intervention since spring
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan records decrease in export and import of goods in Q2
National Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s 2025 GDP growth forecast
New collectible coin of Historical Events series to be put into circulation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9.25 percent
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
16 October, Thursday
11:22
Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador leads international team to victory at UN Cup Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador leads international team to vic...
11:03
More than 50,000 people in Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with hepatitis over past 3 years
10:18
National Bank extends permission to export US dollars until April 2026
10:11
Kazakh airline launches direct Astana–Bishkek flight
10:01
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan
15 October, Wednesday
20:24
Over 10,000 trees and shrubs to be planted in Bishkek
20:16
Kyrgyzstan and India discuss security cooperation
20:08
Number of surveillance cameras in Kyrgyzstan planned to be increased to 20,000