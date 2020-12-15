12:29
CEC chooses banks to open special accounts for groups for and against referendum

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has chosen the banks where the special accounts of the groups for and against the referendum should be opened. The decision was made at a meeting of the commission.

Special accounts of the groups can be opened at RSK Bank JSC and Aiyl Bank JSC.

The day before, the Central Election Commission approved a timetable for preparation and holding of the referendum to determine the form of government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The law on holding the referendum entered into force on December 11, 2020.

The document provides for a nationwide voting throughout the country on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on the same day with the early presidential elections.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.
