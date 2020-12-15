12:29
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

UNDP distributes food packages to people living with HIV in Kyrgyzstan

The UNDP / Global Fund project distributed 2,577 food packages to people living with HIV, TB patients and community members most in need and in difficult life situations. The organization reported.

It distributed the first 1,032 food packages in October and another 1,545 packages in early December.

Each package includes around 15 kg of groceries (different types of grains, pasta, flour, sugar, oil, tea, etc.). Beneficiaries were selected by NGOs, among clients most in need within the HIV and TB programs.

According to UNDP, COVID-19 pandemic and the financial difficulties it has brought along have strongly impacted people living with HIV, TB patients and vulnerable members of key population groups, therefore increasing the need for shelters and social support.
link: https://24.kg/english/176698/
views: 127
Print
Related
UNDP to provide legal aid to residents of several districts in Kyrgyzstan
Medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to be trained in medical waste management
Telemedicine application for patients developed in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP: Volume of tourist business in Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost 90 percent
More than 1,000 people infected with HIV registered in Osh city
152 pregnant women diagnosed with HIV for 10 months in Kyrgyzstan
Free HIV testing starts in large markets in Bishkek
24 people with HIV / AIDS die in Kyrgyzstan for a month
Prosecutor General's Office gets equipment for distance learning of employees
UNDP donates laptops to regional media centers for $ 8,300
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
15 December, Tuesday
12:21
CEC chooses banks to open special accounts for groups for and against referendum CEC chooses banks to open special accounts for groups f...
11:51
Air quality: Bishkek takes 3rd place in ranking of most polluted cities
11:33
Price of oil in Bishkek grows by 10 soms, in regions - by 20 soms for a week
11:21
National team of Kyrgyzstan wins one more medal at World Wrestling Cup
11:07
Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold at World Wrestling Cup