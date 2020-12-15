UNDP distributes food packages to people living with HIV in Kyrgyzstan

The UNDP / Global Fund project distributed 2,577 food packages to people living with HIV, TB patients and community members most in need and in difficult life situations. The organization reported.

It distributed the first 1,032 food packages in October and another 1,545 packages in early December.

Each package includes around 15 kg of groceries (different types of grains, pasta, flour, sugar, oil, tea, etc.). Beneficiaries were selected by NGOs, among clients most in need within the HIV and TB programs.

According to UNDP, COVID-19 pandemic and the financial difficulties it has brought along have strongly impacted people living with HIV, TB patients and vulnerable members of key population groups, therefore increasing the need for shelters and social support.