18:35
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Free rapid testing for hepatitis and HIV to be held in Bishkek

On July 26, as part of World Hepatitis Day, an awareness and outreach campaign will take place at VEFA Center in Bishkek from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

The program includes:

  • Free rapid testing for hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV;
  • Consultations with medical professionals;
  • Blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) checks;
  • A quiz with prizes.

The goal of the campaign is to increase public awareness of viral hepatitis, remind people of the importance of early diagnosis, prevention, and promote a responsible attitude towards their own health.

In April 2025, it was reported that 30,486 cases of hepatitis B, as well as 16,651 cases of hepatitis C and 1,412 cases of hepatitis D were registered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/337557/
views: 44
Print
Related
Number of cases of HIV infection through sexual contact increases in Kyrgyzstan
More than 30,000 cases of hepatitis B registered in Kyrgyzstan
56 children infected with HIV in hospitals in Kyrgyzstan died
Vaccination of adults against hepatitis B suspended in Kyrgyzstan
242 people with hepatitis detected among convicts in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Incidence of acute viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.6 times
Acute viral hepatitis rates increase 3.3 times in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan registers 721 new cases of HIV infection in 2024
About 1,000 new cases of hepatitis registered in Gaza Strip every week
Kyrgyzstan to study prevalence of hepatitis B and C and HIV
Popular
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
25 July, Friday
18:28
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
18:24
Free rapid testing for hepatitis and HIV to be held in Bishkek
18:17
Aiperi Medet kyzy tops UWW world ranking
17:42
Sultan Raev awarded WOW gold medal for contribution to world literature
17:26
Fugitive convict detained in Talas region