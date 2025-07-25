Free rapid testing for hepatitis and HIV to be held in Bishkek

On July 26, as part of World Hepatitis Day, an awareness and outreach campaign will take place at VEFA Center in Bishkek from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

The program includes:

Free rapid testing for hepatitis B and C, as well as HIV;

Consultations with medical professionals;

Blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) checks;

A quiz with prizes.

The goal of the campaign is to increase public awareness of viral hepatitis, remind people of the importance of early diagnosis, prevention, and promote a responsible attitude towards their own health.

In April 2025, it was reported that 30,486 cases of hepatitis B, as well as 16,651 cases of hepatitis C and 1,412 cases of hepatitis D were registered in the republic.