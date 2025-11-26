18:54
Over 15,000 HIV cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

As of October 1, 2025, there were 15,183 registered HIV cases in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

According to the Center, over 60 percent are people aged 20-39, meaning young, socially active citizens. Most cases are detected in Bishkek and Chui region. Sexually transmitted diseases are the primary way of transmission, highlighting the importance of open and honest conversations about sexual health, safe behavior, and responsibility for one’s future.

Late HIV detection continues to be recorded in the country, meaning precious time for treatment and maintaining health is lost. But today, HIV testing is available to everyone: it’s quick, confidential, and free for certain individuals.

«Being aware of your HIV status is the first step to prevention and treatment. We urge everyone to get tested and take advantage of available resources for medical care and support,» Umutkan Chokmorova, Director of the Republican Center for the Control of Blood-Borne Viral Hepatitis and HIV, was quoted as saying.

Timely treatment allows people living with HIV to live long and full lives, start families, have healthy children, and make plans.

With effective treatment and a suppressed (undetectable) viral load, HIV is not transmitted sexually.

World AIDS Day is observed annually on December 1.
