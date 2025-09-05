Goal 2030: Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce HIV and hepatitis infections

A draft government decree «On the Approval of the Program to Combat HIV and Bloodborne Viral Hepatitis for 2026–2030» has been submitted for public discussion.

The Ministry of Health noted that HIV, bloodborne viral hepatitis B and C, and sexually transmitted infections pose a serious socio-economic challenge for the country.

According to WHO and UNAIDS estimates for 2024, about 13,000 people are living with HIV in Kyrgyzstan. Between 2019 and 2024, the number of registered HIV cases increased 1.5 times.

Particularly alarming is the rising share of sexual transmission — from 73 percent in 2019 to 90 percent in 2024 — alongside a decline in cases linked to injecting drug use, from 13 to 2 percent.

The ministry stressed that factors such as drug use, unprotected sex, and limited access to healthcare are fueling the growth of bloodborne and sexually transmitted infections. Co-infection with HIV and hepatitis significantly accelerates the progression of liver diseases, including cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, while sexually transmitted infections increase the risk of HIV transmission two- to threefold.

«Without a comprehensive, cross-sectoral response to these challenges, the country risks rising mortality, disability, and further deepening of social inequality,» the background statement says.

The draft program aims to reduce HIV and acute hepatitis incidence by 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2024 levels, and to cut HIV-related mortality by 30 percent compared to last year.

The targets are expected to be achieved by ensuring financial sustainability and accessibility of HIV services through public funding, improving the national epidemiological surveillance system for hepatitis and liver cirrhosis, and making services more responsive to the needs of recipients.

The World Bank notes that every dollar invested in HIV prevention can save up to $7 in future treatment and care costs.

International research confirms that investments in preventive measures reduce morbidity, disability, and mortality, while generating budget savings by lowering the costs of treating severe forms of diseases, preserving human potential, and easing the overall burden on the healthcare system.