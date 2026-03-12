18:51
Fight against HIV: KR prepares application for new Global Fund grant cycle

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Damir Osmonov held a working meeting with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the country, Alexandra Solovieva.

According to the ministry’s press center, the sides discussed current results of cooperation and further areas of collaboration in the healthcare sector.

It was noted that, with UNDP support, work continues on the procurement and delivery of medicines, medical supplies, and equipment for healthcare organizations across the country. Necessary procurement and organizational procedures are currently underway to ensure timely supply to medical institutions.

The participants also discussed logistics and the phased delivery of medical products within the framework of ongoing cooperation programs.

A key topic of the meeting was the preparation of Kyrgyzstan’s application for the new grant cycle of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Due to the country’s rising income levels, a gradual reduction in donor funding is expected, which will require a phased increase in national financing for public health programs.

The first application window will open in early June. A working group of national experts has been formed to prepare the necessary documents. The United Nations Development Programme, as the implementing agency for several programs, will continue to provide expert and technical support in preparing the application and implementing grant activities.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue cooperation aimed at ensuring the sustainability of public health programs, including efforts to combat tuberculosis and HIV, as well as strengthening the system for the supply of medicines.
link: https://24.kg/english/365729/
