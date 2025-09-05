About 880 HIV cases among children registered in Kyrgyzstan

As of July 1, 2025, Kyrgyzstan has registered 878 cases of HIV among individuals under the age of 18, about 90 percent of whom are under 14. Materials of the Ministry of Health say.

At least 52 percent of children were infected parenterally while receiving medical services in healthcare facilities between 2006 and 2009, 41 percent — through mother-to-child transmission, and in 7 percent of cases the transmission route was not established. A total of 136 children have died.

«Cases of hospital-acquired infections among children caused public outcry. Numerous appeals from parents to state authorities led to the adoption of a regulation providing for a one-time compensation of at least 100,000 soms, which has already been paid to 397 children. In addition, issues of providing social housing and including these children in preferential housing programs are under consideration,» the ministry noted.

All children under medical supervision receive free healthcare, including antiretroviral therapy, which covers 95 percent of children living with HIV.

«Despite progress achieved, families continue to face challenges in obtaining sustainable support, which requires further coordination of efforts by the state and its partners,» the ministry added.

In total, more than 14,300 HIV cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The highest incidence per 100,000 people is recorded in Bishkek, Osh, and Chui region. This is explained by the fact that cases are registered at the place of detection, not permanent residence, reflecting large-scale internal migration processes.