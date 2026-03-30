Resource Center on HIV and TB opened at Interior Ministry's training facility

A new resource center and a specialized training module for cadets have been launched at the Republican Training Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. UNDP reported.

The new facility is equipped with modern equipment and will serve as a platform for training on HIV and tuberculosis prevention. Its primary goal is to train police officers in non-discriminatory approaches when working with the public and key at-risk groups. The specialized training module includes referral algorithms to relevant services and personal safety guidelines for personnel.

«Training on HIV and tuberculosis is important for enhancing the professional knowledge of officers, as well as for their personal safety,» Bakyt Dubanaev, head of the training center, said.

The initiative has been implemented with the support of UNDP and the Global Fund as part of a program aimed at overcoming legal barriers to accessing healthcare services.

UNDP emphasizes that work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen the healthcare system. Over 14 years of collaboration with the Ministry of Health, significant results have been achieved: more than 14,000 people have been screened, and the treatment success rate for drug-resistant tuberculosis has increased from 52 to 74 percent. The project ensures uninterrupted supplies of antiretroviral therapy and diagnostic reagents, contributing to the national policy «A Healthy Person — Prosperous Country.»