16:19
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.07
English

Resource Center on HIV and TB opened at Interior Ministry's training facility

A new resource center and a specialized training module for cadets have been launched at the Republican Training Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. UNDP reported.

The new facility is equipped with modern equipment and will serve as a platform for training on HIV and tuberculosis prevention. Its primary goal is to train police officers in non-discriminatory approaches when working with the public and key at-risk groups. The specialized training module includes referral algorithms to relevant services and personal safety guidelines for personnel.

«Training on HIV and tuberculosis is important for enhancing the professional knowledge of officers, as well as for their personal safety,» Bakyt Dubanaev, head of the training center, said.

The initiative has been implemented with the support of UNDP and the Global Fund as part of a program aimed at overcoming legal barriers to accessing healthcare services.

UNDP emphasizes that work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen the healthcare system. Over 14 years of collaboration with the Ministry of Health, significant results have been achieved: more than 14,000 people have been screened, and the treatment success rate for drug-resistant tuberculosis has increased from 52 to 74 percent. The project ensures uninterrupted supplies of antiretroviral therapy and diagnostic reagents, contributing to the national policy «A Healthy Person — Prosperous Country.»
link: https://24.kg/english/368066/
views: 84
Print
Related
Fight against HIV: KR prepares application for new Global Fund grant cycle
Scammers use name of UNDP Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan
Five new ventilators sent to Batken to support newborn care
Over 15,000 HIV cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
14,989 cases of HIV registered in Kyrgyzstan as of August 1, 2025
About 880 HIV cases among children registered in Kyrgyzstan
Goal 2030: Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce HIV and hepatitis infections
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, UNDP strengthen cooperation to modernize sector
Free rapid testing for hepatitis and HIV to be held in Bishkek
Number of cases of HIV infection through sexual contact increases in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov, Vladimir Putin discuss strategic priorities in phone call Sadyr Japarov, Vladimir Putin discuss strategic priorities in phone call
30 March, Monday
15:59
Resource Center on HIV and TB opened at Interior Ministry's training facility Resource Center on HIV and TB opened at Interior Minis...
15:18
Central Asia on brink of water catastrophe: Glaciers rapidly disappearing
15:10
Method of early diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases introduced at NCMCW
14:57
Kyrgyzstani Nurgazy Bagyshbekov wins silver at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in USA
14:45
Almost 69 percent of Bishkek’s heating networks physically deteriorated