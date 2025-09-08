14,989 cases of HIV registered in Kyrgyzstan as of August 1, 2025

At least 14,989 cases of HIV have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of August 1, 2025, of which 14,105 are citizens of the country. The Republican Center for the Control of Bloodborne Viral Hepatitis and HIV reported.

According to its data, 3,698 people have died during the entire period of monitoring the epidemic in the republic.

In 2024, among 975 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic with newly diagnosed HIV infection, 457 people (46.7 percent) reported being in migration abroad; in January-August 2025, HIV was detected in 634 people, of whom 294 (46.3 percent) also reported migration.

Among foreigners, HIV was detected in 884 people.

The Ministry of Health is concerned about the increase in HIV cases among citizens who have been in migration, as well as among foreigners. The data confirm the need for intersectoral coordination to ensure continuity of HIV prevention and treatment, legal and informational support for migrants, and the formation of safe behavior.

It is reported that on September 11, the Republican Center for the Control of Bloodborne Viral Hepatitis and HIV will hold a working meeting dedicated to issues of intersectoral interaction and informing labor migrants about health. Its goal is to discuss existing barriers and develop joint approaches to expand migrants’ access to medical services and treatment in the context of HIV infection.