Five new ventilators sent to Batken to support newborn care

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has received five artificial lung ventilation (ALV) devices to strengthen neonatal care in Batken region.

According to the ministry, the equipment was purchased by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The total cost of the shipment exceeded $65,000. The equipment was sent to neonatal departments in Batken city and Batken region and is intended to provide life-saving care for newborns, including those with critical conditions and respiratory failure.

«It is important for us that even in the most remote regions, children can receive qualified care. We highly appreciate UNDP’s contribution to strengthening the technical capacity of healthcare, developing human resources, and implementing modern solutions,» Erkin Checheybaev, Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasized.

UNDP will also assist in training medical staff in Batken region to operate the ventilators, ensuring effective and safe use of the equipment from the first days of operation.