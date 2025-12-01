15:56
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Five new ventilators sent to Batken to support newborn care

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has received five artificial lung ventilation (ALV) devices to strengthen neonatal care in Batken region.

According to the ministry, the equipment was purchased by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The total cost of the shipment exceeded $65,000. The equipment was sent to neonatal departments in Batken city and Batken region and is intended to provide life-saving care for newborns, including those with critical conditions and respiratory failure.

«It is important for us that even in the most remote regions, children can receive qualified care. We highly appreciate UNDP’s contribution to strengthening the technical capacity of healthcare, developing human resources, and implementing modern solutions,» Erkin Checheybaev, Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasized.

UNDP will also assist in training medical staff in Batken region to operate the ventilators, ensuring effective and safe use of the equipment from the first days of operation.
link: https://24.kg/english/352989/
views: 169
Print
Related
Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of National Surgical Center
Bishkek Emergency Hospital receives rehabilitation equipment
Health Minister proposes raising excise taxes, restricting alcohol sale hours
President approves National Program Salamat Zhurok
SCNS Chairman hands over official vehicles to Maternal and Child Welfare Center
Construction of new perinatal center begins in Osh
Healthy Heart National Program for 2025-2030 approved in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan forms Healthcare Supervisory Board
About 1 million Kyrgyzstanis suffer from respiratory diseases
Doctors from Kyrgyzstan and France to exchange experience
Popular
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
1 December, Monday
15:47
Rise in ARVI, flu cases: About 25 kindergartens in Bishkek closed for quarantine Rise in ARVI, flu cases: About 25 kindergartens in Bish...
15:41
Orlovka–Chym-Korgon road fully asphalted
15:37
Illegal import of gold jewelry into Kyrgyzstan thwarted
15:31
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
14:20
Five new ventilators sent to Batken to support newborn care