Scammers use name of UNDP Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan

Unknown individuals have begun sending messages via WhatsApp using the name and photo of Alexandra Solovyova, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kyrgyzstan, posing as her, UNDP reported.

It was noted that the head of the UNDP office does not use WhatsApp for official communication, and any messages sent via the messaging app allegedly on her behalf are not related to UNDP and are not authentic.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan are urged to remain vigilant, not to respond to such messages, and to contact UNDP through its official channels in case of any doubts.