Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, UNDP strengthen cooperation to modernize sector

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev met with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the Kyrgyz Republic Alexandra Solovyova.

As the press center of the ministry reported, the main focus was on the fight against tuberculosis and HIV, digital transformation of the healthcare system, increasing the availability of medicines and diagnostics, modernization of infrastructure, and adaptation of healthcare to climate change.

The parties reviewed in detail the current achievements and promising initiatives. Among the key results for the first half of 2025 are the integration of private medical institutions into the electronic sick leave system, the construction and launch of an oxygen station at the Nookat territorial hospital, as well as the promotion of digital solutions in the field of prevention and social protection.

Erkin Checheybaev informed about the preparations that have begun for the institutional strengthening of public healthcare. Work is underway to unite a number of specialized organizations in order to create a single center with sufficient potential for subsequent international accreditation and management of donor funds, including the Global Fund.

The UNDP Resident Representative confirmed the organization’s commitment to continue supporting the priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We see significant potential in the further development of the health care system of Kyrgyzstan and are ready to expand assistance in key areas — from procurement to digitalization and climate resilience,» Alexandra Solovyova said.

The parties agreed to create a joint working group to specify steps in priority areas. Among the immediate tasks is the preparation of an application for a Green Climate Fund grant to modernize the health care infrastructure with an emphasis on energy efficiency, safe disposal of medical waste, and etc.

In addition, UNDP confirmed readiness to support the Ministry of Health in implementing effective procurement of medicines and equipment through international mechanisms. In order to increase the transparency of the procurement system, the organization of a visit of representatives of the ministry to the UNDP regional office in Copenhagen is discussed.

Since 2011, UNDP has provided more than $67 million for the purchase of vital drugs and medical products, supported sustainable results in the treatment of HIV and tuberculosis, and contributed to maintaining the status of Kyrgyzstan as a malaria-free country. UNDP also supported the development of the healthcare component of the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan.