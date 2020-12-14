19:33
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

At least 25 facts of livestock theft were solved and members of a criminal group were detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.

At least 31 livestock thefts were registered last week alone, 41 animals were stolen, 11 of which were horses and 35 — cattle. Material damage amounted to 1,485 million soms.

Law enforcers detained two men who were trying to take a horse out of the district without proper documents. It turned out during the check that the animal was stolen by the livestock thieves from a free pasture in one of the villages in Dzheti-Oguz district. The suspects, 24-year-old S.A. and 21-year-old A.N., were placed in the temporary detention facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/176652/
views: 84
Print
Related
Policeman steals over 1 million soms from ATM in Bishkek
Two minors steal car in Bishkek
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates ban on export of livestock and meat
Suspect in theft of gold and 150,000 soms arrested in Nookat district
Unknown men steal payment terminal in Kyzyl-Asker
Man steals money from donation box in Bishkek
Man steals 12 carpets from mosque in Sokuluk district
Kyrgyz farmers focus on livestock breeding
Kyrgyzstani imprisoned for 5 years in Russia for theft in train
Police detain multiple theft suspects in Toktogul district
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
14 December, Monday
18:45
Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region o...
18:27
Special schools and kindergartens resume work in Bishkek
18:07
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
17:55
Every second killed woman dies at the hands of partner or family member
17:06
Authorities urge Kyrgyzstanis to save electricity