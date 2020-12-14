Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

At least 25 facts of livestock theft were solved and members of a criminal group were detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.

At least 31 livestock thefts were registered last week alone, 41 animals were stolen, 11 of which were horses and 35 — cattle. Material damage amounted to 1,485 million soms.

Law enforcers detained two men who were trying to take a horse out of the district without proper documents. It turned out during the check that the animal was stolen by the livestock thieves from a free pasture in one of the villages in Dzheti-Oguz district. The suspects, 24-year-old S.A. and 21-year-old A.N., were placed in the temporary detention facility.