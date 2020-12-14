Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

At least 25 facts of livestock theft were solved and members of a criminal group were detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.
Law enforcers detained two men who were trying to take a horse out of the district without proper documents. It turned out during the check that the animal was stolen by the livestock thieves from a free pasture in one of the villages in Dzheti-Oguz district. The suspects, 24-year-old S.A. and 21-year-old A.N., were placed in the temporary detention facility.