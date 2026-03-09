Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic extended the temporary ban on the export of farm animals from the country. The decree was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The restriction is in effect for six months and applies to cattle, horses, sheep, and goats.

Authorities adopted the document to ensure food security and stabilize market prices for food products.

The ban does not apply to the following cases:

transit through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic;

export of sport horses for competitions;

donation of horses to foreign states and international organizations;

export of live cattle through the state-owned operator Kyrgyz Agroholding (except for those raised in Kyrgyzstan);

export of horses by air.

Relevant government agencies have already received instructions to implement this ban.

The first ban on the export of farm animals was introduced in Kyrgyzstan on August 21, 2025. At that time, meat prices in the republic rose sharply, and the measure was explained as an attempt to stabilize the food market situation.