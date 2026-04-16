Kyrgyzstan to develop state system for digitalizing livestock breeding

In accordance with the adoption of the Law «On Livestock Breeding in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the country plans to develop a unified state information system aimed at digitalizing livestock breeding. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, the new information system will ensure the collection, recording, processing, and storage of data on breeding animals. Furthermore, it will enable the introduction of unified electronic passports for breeding products.

Work on developing the system will be carried out jointly by the Kyrgyz Research Institute of Animal Husbandry, the Agribusiness Competitiveness Center, and the state institution Agrosmart. A working group has been proposed for formation, and organizational work has already begun.

This initiative is aimed at developing digital management in the country’s livestock industry, improving the quality of breeding livestock, and strengthening the sector’s competitiveness.