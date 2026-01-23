Clairvoyant detained in Bishkek for stealing 523,000 soms via Instagram

Officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek detained a suspect in a large-scale cyber fraud case, the district police reported.

On January 14, a citizen M.N. filed a complaint stating that unknown individuals, operating through the Instagram account bella_gadane.kg, gained her trust and, promising to «open the way,» persuaded her to transfer 523,366 soms via a mobile application. After receiving the money, the perpetrators blocked the victim and stopped communicating.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigative activities, police identified and detained the suspect — a citizen identified as B.E., 33. She was taken to the investigative unit and placed in the temporary detention center.

During the arrest, law enforcement officers seized evidence including mobile phones, bank cards, advertising materials, several books — among them the Quran, an ancient book with a symbol resembling a Celtic knot, a deck of Tarot cards, and banknotes resembling hundred-dollar bills. All items have been added to the case file.

Police are urging citizens who may have been affected by the suspect’s actions or who have relevant information to contact the authorities at 0 700 210 024, 0551 900 059, or 102.