Serial pickpocket, organized crime group member, detained in Bishkek

A suspect in a series of pickpocketing incidents, a repeat offender and active member of an organized crime group, has been detained in Bishkek. The suspect was traced during an investigation into the theft of an iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to authorities, a Bishkek resident filed a complaint stating that on the evening of January 30, his iPhone 17 Pro Max, valued at 150,000 soms, was stolen at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Shopokov Street.

A suspect identified as K.B., 26, was detained on suspicion of committing the crime. Police said he has multiple prior convictions and is registered with the Interior Ministry as an active participant in an organized criminal group and a pickpocket.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 205 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators found out that the suspect had been on a wanted list and is allegedly involved in four pickpocketing incidents in public places across the capital. He voluntarily handed over four mobile phones that were previously obtained through criminal means.

The investigation is ongoing.