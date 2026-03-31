Teenagers steal dozens of livestock: Series of thefts solved in Kara-Suu

Police in Kara-Suu district of Osh region have detained suspects in a series of livestock thefts. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

According to police, on March 22 a local resident filed a complaint about stolen sheep. The case was registered and a preliminary check was launched, followed by a criminal investigation under Article 205-1 (livestock theft) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of active search measures, three suspects were detained — K.M. (19), K.A. (18), and T.u.A. (20). They have been placed in custody.

Investigators established their involvement in additional incidents. According to preliminary data, the suspects also stole 16 sheep and two heads of cattle.

The total damage is estimated at around 820,000 soms, of which 200,000 soms have been returned to the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.